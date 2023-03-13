Previous
Acacia by elza
During a mid morning walk in a wayside road overlooking the Wied il-Ghasel Valley in Mosta, the brownish red Acacia pod caught my eye as it stood out shinning against the small leaves of the tree.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Leli

@elza
