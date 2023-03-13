Sign up
Photo 800
Acacia
During a mid morning walk in a wayside road overlooking the Wied il-Ghasel Valley in Mosta, the brownish red Acacia pod caught my eye as it stood out shinning against the small leaves of the tree.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
