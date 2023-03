At a skate park

Thanks for stopping by. No need to comment. I am posting back from Thursday 16th.

As usual I find myself very busy on Mondays as I spend the day preparing for Tuesday's lessons. The street art was shot on Thursday 16th as I spent the morning walking around the streets in Qawra. I came across a neglected and abandoned area which once served as a skate park. Once there was a sign saying "Bugibba skatepark".