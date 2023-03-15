Cat walk for friend

Thanks for stopping by. No need to comment. I am posting back from Thursday 16th.

On Tuesday I continued to finalise my lessons for the afternoon.

This shot was taken at Qawra Point on a windy day. The sea on this side of Qawra Point looks calm but on the other side, at the back of the girl, the sea was raging. This girl was with a friend for whom she was posing, and discussing how they should take the next shot, at times jumping high in the air and do star burst. I didn't get that shot but it was the jumping that caught my attention.