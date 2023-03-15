Previous
Cat walk for friend by elza
Cat walk for friend

This shot was taken at Qawra Point on a windy day. The sea on this side of Qawra Point looks calm but on the other side, at the back of the girl, the sea was raging. This girl was with a friend for whom she was posing, and discussing how they should take the next shot, at times jumping high in the air and do star burst. I didn't get that shot but it was the jumping that caught my attention.
Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Corinne C ace
Great POV
March 16th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Another nice candid.
March 16th, 2023  
