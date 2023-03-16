Previous
Harry Potter fan by elza
Photo 803

Harry Potter fan

I took the bus to Bugibba and wondered around the back streets and on the promenade of Bugibba and Qawra. I love it when young people are able to sit down and enjoy a good book instead of focusing on a tiny mobile screen.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Lesley ace
This is lovely. Just to find a bench and have a read - bliss.
March 16th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nice capture of this young lady reading in the sunshine. I have to say, I read on my tiny screen. I download books and can have one at my fingertips anytime and everywhere I can carry a phone.
March 16th, 2023  
