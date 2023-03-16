Sign up
Photo 803
Harry Potter fan
I took the bus to Bugibba and wondered around the back streets and on the promenade of Bugibba and Qawra. I love it when young people are able to sit down and enjoy a good book instead of focusing on a tiny mobile screen.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
2
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
16th March 2023 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
girl
Lesley
ace
This is lovely. Just to find a bench and have a read - bliss.
March 16th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Nice capture of this young lady reading in the sunshine. I have to say, I read on my tiny screen. I download books and can have one at my fingertips anytime and everywhere I can carry a phone.
March 16th, 2023
