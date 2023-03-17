Previous
Għar Dalam by elza
Għar Dalam

My wife and I spent the morning with two of our grand children. They wanted to visit Għar Dalam.
It is Malta’s oldest prehistoric site with rows of ancient animal bones, unearthed from Għar Dalam cave, which are exhibited in the Joseph Baldacchino’s Hall. This hall still retains one of a handful of Victorian style displays in Europe. Hippopotamus and deer bones were deposited at this site by water during the Pleistocene era, around 500,000 years ago. Several layers were documented during archaeological excavations. The ‘Cultural Layer’ holds the earliest evidence of human presence in Malta, some 7,400 years ago.
Leli

ace
@elza
