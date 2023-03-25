Previous
Zoom then stop by elza
Photo 812

Zoom then stop

He zoomed past me on his way to some gig I presume and then stopped to send an sms.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details

Kathy ace
Fun candid. I admire him for using his own steam to move him.
March 25th, 2023  
