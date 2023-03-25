Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 812
Zoom then stop
He zoomed past me on his way to some gig I presume and then stopped to send an sms.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
877
photos
91
followers
89
following
222% complete
View this month »
805
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
25th March 2023 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
Fun candid. I admire him for using his own steam to move him.
March 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close