Nicca tad-Duluri by elza
Nicca tad-Duluri

Another devotional display at street level from yesterday's walk.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

carol white ace
Beautiful
April 1st, 2023  
Dianne
Really lovely lighting.
April 1st, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
I like it!
April 1st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Beautifully done
April 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 1st, 2023  
