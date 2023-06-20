Previous
Next
abstract by elza
Photo 899

abstract

The only photo I took today while out for a walk with my wife at Birzebbugia bay.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great abstract and colours.
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise