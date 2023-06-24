Previous
Next
Her hair by elza
Photo 903

Her hair

Back home from Gozo for a few hours (water plants, pick up son from airport... upload last week's photos).
From a Valletta tour. This lady was engrossed with something happening up the road... or perhaps just enjoying the sun.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
A glamorous candid.
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise