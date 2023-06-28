Previous
to sink or not to sink by elza
Photo 907

to sink or not to sink

Little Eddie makes sure that he keeps afloat and from time to time announces, "I don't want to sink!" During the first part of the morning his curls were still dry... until I got in. Just couldn't resist.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
