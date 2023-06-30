Previous
little shade by elza
little shade

The umbrella was closed as was the wine bar. I liked how the umbrella offered a little shade to the trinkets hanging below.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
