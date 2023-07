Resisting the heat

Apart from resisting the sweltering heat of the day, I do not know how these two managed to sit of the iron hot canon. We have a common idiom "Xemx tixwi l-ankri" which literally translates to “a sun which scorches anchors”. So there it is some discomfort for a photo is OK!