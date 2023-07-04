Filling in and do not feel obliged to comment. Apologies for the bulk download but I am away from my pc for most of the summer.
St Luke the artist? The attributes of this statue are the pallette and the picture of baby Jesus and Mary so that makes him St Luke.
The Crypt of Our Lady of Mellieha was originally a natural cave. It has a fresco of Mary and her baby. According to an old tradition, the Byzantine style fresco, depicting the Vergin Mary holding Christ on her right arm, was painted by St. Luke, when he was shipwrecked on the island together with St.Paul. Recent studies indicate that the fresco is an Early Medieval 13th century painting. There's an interesting article at: https://www.wordonfire.org/articles/saint-luke-the-artist/ which is what I was always taught: St Luke was a physician and we have no proof that he was an artist... and this is the reason why I took this shot.