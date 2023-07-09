Previous
Next
Chosen highlights appreciated by elza
Photo 918

Chosen highlights appreciated

Filling in and do not feel obliged to comment. Apologies for the bulk upload but I am away from my pc for most of the summer.

Is that uncle Bernard?
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise