Photo 920
Long time no see
Been a long time away from the pc but now I'm back from Falmouth Cornwall with a lot of catching up.
Hadn't seen one of these in ages. This is from our second day in Cornwall as the first day was taken up by driving all the way from London. What an experience!
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
987
photos
89
followers
87
following
252% complete
View this month
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
15th July 2023 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Like this b&w
July 24th, 2023
