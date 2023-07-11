Previous
Long time no see by elza
Long time no see

Been a long time away from the pc but now I'm back from Falmouth Cornwall with a lot of catching up.

Hadn't seen one of these in ages. This is from our second day in Cornwall as the first day was taken up by driving all the way from London. What an experience!
Leli

ace
Milanie ace
Like this b&w
