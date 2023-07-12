Previous
Sails by elza
Sails

Been a long time away from the pc but now I'm back from Falmouth Cornwall with a lot of catching up.

Simple deco in one of the pubs in Porthleven.
12th July 2023

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six.
252% complete

