Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 922
That's my twin in there
Been a long time away from the pc but now I'm back from Falmouth Cornwall with a lot of catching up.
Amazed at the number of dogs. They were abundant as people. Most shops display a dog friendly sign.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
987
photos
89
followers
87
following
252% complete
View this month »
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
922
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Lol, he does look surprised!
July 24th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Love it!
July 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close