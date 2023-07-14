Previous
Where there is bag there is food inside by elza
Where there is bag there is food inside

Been a long time away from the pc but now I'm back from Falmouth Cornwall with a lot of catching up.

You need to keep an eye on these birds as they might get very cheeky. Shot while in Porthleven Cornwall.
elza
