Photo 923
Where there is bag there is food inside
Been a long time away from the pc but now I'm back from Falmouth Cornwall with a lot of catching up.
You need to keep an eye on these birds as they might get very cheeky. Shot while in Porthleven Cornwall.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
0
0
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
989
photos
89
followers
87
following
