Photo 948
Did I count correctly?
Spotted from our kitchen window. Wouldn't we all prefare the parasol on the beach!
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
2
1
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Susan Wakely
So sensible to be working with the Parasol.
August 9th, 2023
Brian
Brilliant find and capture. fav
August 9th, 2023
