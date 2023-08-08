Previous
Did I count correctly? by elza
Photo 948

Did I count correctly?

Spotted from our kitchen window. Wouldn't we all prefare the parasol on the beach!
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So sensible to be working with the Parasol.
August 9th, 2023  
Brian ace
Brilliant find and capture. fav
August 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise