Lest we forget
A short visit to Truro from Falmouth. I have a soft spot for soldier monuments perhaps because I'm a soldier's son. The sun peeped out for a second to highlight the monument.
10th August 2023
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
