It said Catholic

On our last day in Cornwall, my wife and I visited a small nearby village: St Agnes. We wished we could find a church with the blessed Sacrament. A quick search on Google maps showed a church marked as Catholic. We did not expect it to be open but to our surprise it was. The inside was welcoming and very much as you would expect an old Roman Catholic church. The main altar has a lovely window. On our way out we stopped for a chat with what seemed as a welcoming committee and we learnt that the church was catholic but not Roman. Well, one can find God anywhere especially where there is beauty.