Previous
Next
Just the right "toy" by elza
Photo 952

Just the right "toy"

Photo from the 15th. Two altar boys accompanyinig the statue of Santa Marija in Mosta find solace in keeping the incense burning during the long walk around the town.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise