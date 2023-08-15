Santa Marija Mosta

The feast of Santa Marija has a special place in Maltese society. It is the only feast that is celebrated in 8 towns and villages across the two islands.

15th August marks a very special historical date for us as well. During the second world war, Malta was on the brink of surrender with a capitulation letter already drafted by the Governor.



“At 08.00 on 15 August 1942, the feast of Santa Marija, the broken-backed and almost derelict hulk of Ohio made the tight turn inside the mole, rounded Ricasoli Point and headed up Grand Harbour. It was a sublime moment. The stupefied men were greeted by crowds, ‘cheering like mad’, lining the ramparts and bastions while bands played God Save the King, The Star-Spangled Banner and Rule Brittania! in an emotional, competing din of noise… along the shore, Maltese children shouted, ‘We want food, not oil!’”



‒ Richard Woodman, Malta Convoys 1940-1943



"As the surviving ships of Operation Pedestal ‒ better known as the Santa Marija Convoy ‒ were entering Grand Harbour, the seamen were met by the above contradictory messages. Most people on the island were experiencing hunger, yet, the scene of the five merchant ships and a tanker entering port boosted the morale of the Maltese civilians and the military garrison. The survivors of the convoy were subsequently very well received by the Maltese." -- Times of Malta.