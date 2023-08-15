Previous
Santa Marija Mosta by elza
Photo 955

Santa Marija Mosta

The feast of Santa Marija has a special place in Maltese society. It is the only feast that is celebrated in 8 towns and villages across the two islands.
15th August marks a very special historical date for us as well. During the second world war, Malta was on the brink of surrender with a capitulation letter already drafted by the Governor.

“At 08.00 on 15 August 1942, the feast of Santa Marija, the broken-backed and almost derelict hulk of Ohio made the tight turn inside the mole, rounded Ricasoli Point and headed up Grand Harbour. It was a sublime moment. The stupefied men were greeted by crowds, ‘cheering like mad’, lining the ramparts and bastions while bands played God Save the King, The Star-Spangled Banner and Rule Brittania! in an emotional, competing din of noise… along the shore, Maltese children shouted, ‘We want food, not oil!’”

‒ Richard Woodman, Malta Convoys 1940-1943

"As the surviving ships of Operation Pedestal ‒ better known as the Santa Marija Convoy ‒ were entering Grand Harbour, the seamen were met by the above contradictory messages. Most people on the island were experiencing hunger, yet, the scene of the five merchant ships and a tanker entering port boosted the morale of the Maltese civilians and the military garrison. The survivors of the convoy were subsequently very well received by the Maltese." -- Times of Malta.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A beautiful statue.
August 19th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
So elegant
August 19th, 2023  
Olwynne
So beautiful
August 19th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Exquisite
August 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
An impressive statue.
August 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise