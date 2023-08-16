Previous
Tails by elza
Photo 956

Tails

Young priests at the end of the procession during the feast of Santa Marija. The heavy vestments and the heat do not make the long walk around the town a pleasant experience.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting to see from this perspective.
August 25th, 2023  
