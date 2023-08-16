Sign up
Photo 956
Tails
Young priests at the end of the procession during the feast of Santa Marija. The heavy vestments and the heat do not make the long walk around the town a pleasant experience.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
1
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting to see from this perspective.
August 25th, 2023
