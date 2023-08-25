Previous
Bit less than majestic by elza
Photo 960

Bit less than majestic

Lorenzo Balbi and his wife Maria Carmela nee Ozzini. This statue reminded me of queen Victoria and Albert. An article in the Times of Malta states, "The parish church they built gave Marsa its identity. Because even though Marsa is found on centuries-old maps of Malta and is frequently mentioned in history books, it was the faith of these two benefactors that gave Marsa its real identity."

https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/lorenzo-balbi-benefactor-of-marsa-parish-church-passed-away-100-years.960863

Although I taught for three years in this locality (Marsa which means harbour) I did not know the story about these benefectors until today.

It all started when Lorenzo and his wife had expressed their desire to build a small chapel where they would eventually lay to rest. When the bishop of Malta, Mgr Pietro Pace, heard about this, he asked the couple to build a church at Marsa where the growing population had no place of worship.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Yes they do have a certain look of V&A.
August 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise