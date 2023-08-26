Previous
Elliptic arch by elza
Photo 961

Elliptic arch

I stumbled across this arch in an alley on my way down to the harbour area in Marsa. I had never seen this spot before and as soon as I saw the arch I just had to shoot. The elliptical beauty and the simplicity of the arch just could not be ignored. Then I noticed the writing in bronze letters: "Marsa Power Station 1953". At home I looked up the history of electricity in Malta.

Just to share a bit: "Electric lighting was introduced for the first time in Malta in 1882 during the opera Un Ballo in Maschera at the Royal Opera House, in Valletta. During the same year, Piazza San Giorgio was also illuminated by electric lighting." ( https://www.enemalta.com.mt/about-us/history-of-electricity/)
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting arch and information.
August 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise