Elliptic arch

I stumbled across this arch in an alley on my way down to the harbour area in Marsa. I had never seen this spot before and as soon as I saw the arch I just had to shoot. The elliptical beauty and the simplicity of the arch just could not be ignored. Then I noticed the writing in bronze letters: "Marsa Power Station 1953". At home I looked up the history of electricity in Malta.
Just to share a bit: "Electric lighting was introduced for the first time in Malta in 1882 during the opera Un Ballo in Maschera at the Royal Opera House, in Valletta. During the same year, Piazza San Giorgio was also illuminated by electric lighting." ( https://www.enemalta.com.mt/about-us/history-of-electricity/)