Photo 998
Artist at work
During the walk around of the Rabat streets watched this lady paint one of the many alley ways which are hidden gems in the old part of the town.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Renee Salamon
Lovely candid - I loved Rabat but haven’t visited for many years now
September 28th, 2023
