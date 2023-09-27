Previous
Artist at work by elza
Photo 998

Artist at work

During the walk around of the Rabat streets watched this lady paint one of the many alley ways which are hidden gems in the old part of the town.
Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely candid - I loved Rabat but haven’t visited for many years now
September 28th, 2023  
