Arcade to Monte Berico Vicenza

Monte Berico made such an impression on us that we visited it twice. It was just 2 km away from where we were staying. This is the arcade that leads to the Basilica of St. Mary of Mount Berico and I'm standing at the half way mark. The arcades continue at the back and to the left. On Sunday, when we visited the place for the second time and to attend Mass, the basilica was full up.