Photo 1029
Outside the circle
This is another shot from the rooftop of the Basilica Palladiana. I could have stayed up here until sunset as the square below offered many changing figures and shapes.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
1
1
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1097
photos
91
followers
86
following
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
28th October 2023 5:53pm
Tags
shadow
,
bicycle
,
tiles
Corinne C
ace
Super perspective! Love this!
November 6th, 2023
