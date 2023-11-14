Sign up
Photo 1040
How did you manage that
... and what seemed to me like an appreciation of the resultant photo. Taken at Marsaxlokk harbour on the 15th nov.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Susan Wakely
ace
A great candid shot.
November 18th, 2023
