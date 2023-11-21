Previous
Seashells on the seashore by elza
Photo 1047

Seashells on the seashore

She was not selling seashells on the seashore because I was taking pictures. One of at least three areas in Marsaxlokk with a sandy beach for swimmers.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Leli

Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Olwynne
Lovely focus on a pretty shell
November 23rd, 2023  
Dianne
Beautiful.
November 23rd, 2023  
