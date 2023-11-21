Sign up
Previous
Photo 1047
Seashells on the seashore
She was not selling seashells on the seashore because I was taking pictures. One of at least three areas in Marsaxlokk with a sandy beach for swimmers.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1112
photos
90
followers
87
following
286% complete
View this month »
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
21st November 2023 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Olwynne
Lovely focus on a pretty shell
November 23rd, 2023
Dianne
Beautiful.
November 23rd, 2023
