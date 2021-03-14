Sign up
making me blush over frame
This is the same photo as in the main album but without any rendering. I overflowed a petal to keep with the style I had chosen for this week.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
rainbow2021
