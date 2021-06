If I had to believe in ghosts and wanted to meet one or two, then I was in the right place. A whole citadel all for myself (now this was around 11.45). There was no one around so I had some fun in one of the narrow streets on one side of the cathedral. This is a composite shot where in one I am walking very slowly up the street and the other coming down and stopping half way. Then I had some fun with the Ghost filter in gimp. bob best https://365project.org/elza/365/2021-06-25