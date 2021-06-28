Previous
Touched by Midas by elza
Touched by Midas

Well all that glitters is not gold but the feast enthusiasts at Nadur sure did a good job at making the decoration look like the precious metal. Tomorrow the 29th of June, Malta celebrates the feast of St Peter and St Paul which happens to be Nadur's village feast. Although the authorities have decided not to allow traditional feasts to go ahead as they are too risky amid a pandemic, the main square was decorated with colourful banners, statues and other ornaments. The main square and a couple of adjoining streets were vibrant with colour but the atmosphere is just not the same.
Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
