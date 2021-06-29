Sign up
55 / 365
Peter Paul
More street decorations at Nadur. The two lower flags symbolise St Peter with the upside cross and St Paul with the sword and viper.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
233
photos
52
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Extra curricular
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
28th June 2021 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
