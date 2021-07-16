Previous
Tribute to Ms Daphne by elza
57 / 365

Tribute to Ms Daphne

Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October in a car bomb in Bidnija. I see the ray of light on this bench as a symbol of hope that justice will one day prevail. The public inquiry into her murder was concluded yesterday ... and now we wait.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

