57 / 365
Tribute to Ms Daphne
Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October in a car bomb in Bidnija. I see the ray of light on this bench as a symbol of hope that justice will one day prevail. The public inquiry into her murder was concluded yesterday ... and now we wait.
16th July 2021
