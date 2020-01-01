Previous
Full of Color by embe3
Full of Color

I’m following a “Month of Photos” assignment sheet that said today’s assignment was to fill the frame with color. It’s not exactly full, but I wanted to play with low aperture and perspective with these peppers!
1st January 2020

EmBe3

@embe3
Nikon D5300 • photography newbie • YA fantasy writer • Native • rheumatoid arthritis/lupus fighter • PTSD warrior & shameless geek
