Helpers by embe3
Helpers

Today’s words were volunteers/helpers. I have a number of disabilities - especially hand related disabilities - so my idea of a “helper” is much more varied than most people. These are some of my kitchen helpers!
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

EmBe3

@embe3
Nikon D5300 • photography newbie • YA fantasy writer • Native • rheumatoid arthritis/lupus fighter • PTSD warrior & shameless geek
