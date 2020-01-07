Previous
Brush Marked by embe3
7 / 365

Brush Marked

Assignment: Color. Taken with my new 35mm lens! I’ve been working on setting up my bullet journal for this year and when the prompt “color” came up, I couldn’t resist snapping a shot of my brush pens the way I had them laid out!
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

EmBe3

@embe3
Nikon D5300 • photography newbie • YA fantasy writer • Native • rheumatoid arthritis/lupus fighter • PTSD warrior & shameless geek
1% complete

Photo Details

