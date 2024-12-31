Previous
IMG_1458 by emile304
3 / 365

IMG_1458

Day (-1) Strange pattern of droplets on the windshield after wipers cleared the morning mist. An auspicious omen for the new year.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Emile 304

@emile304
