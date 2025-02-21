Previous
IMG_3224 by emile304
55 / 365

IMG_3224

2-21 Crystal daggers, hung by winter's hand,
Glisten in silence, a frozen, fragile strand.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Emile 304

@emile304
15% complete

