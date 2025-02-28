Previous
IMG_9904a by emile304
62 / 365

IMG_9904a

2-28. At the end of the shaded path, the mansion rises,
its walls weathered by years of wind and rain.
The trees stand guard, their whispers soft,
as shadows stretch across the quiet earth.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Emile 304

@emile304
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact