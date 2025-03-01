Sign up
63 / 365
IMG_9927
3-1 In the shallow mirror of the street,
a tree bends, its branches trembling.
Branches dip earthward,
a world reversed in fleeting stillness.
The rain will come, and it will vanish.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Emile 304
@emile304
