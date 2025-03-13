Previous
IMG_9605a by emile304
75 / 365

IMG_9605a

3-13 靜夜思. 床前明月光. 疑是地上霜. 舉頭望明月
低頭思故鄉. Li Bai
13th March 2025

Emile 304

@emile304
20% complete

