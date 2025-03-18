Previous
IMG_0044 by emile304
80 / 365

IMG_0044

03-18 Use a large aperture setting for portraits, to blur the background and draw attention to the subject.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Emile 304

@emile304
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact