IMG_5110 by emile304
103 / 365

IMG_5110

4-10 闲步踏秋色，黄犬逐风欢。
绳松犹恋主，叶落共依栏。
归途披夕照，
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Emile 304

@emile304
