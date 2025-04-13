Previous
IMG_5268 by emile304
IMG_5268

4-13 The buds cling tight in winter's spite, Yet stir when no one sees—
A hush, a sigh, the soft reply
Of waking apple trees.
Emile 304

@emile304
