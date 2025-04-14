Previous
IMG_5300 by emile304
107 / 365

IMG_5300

4-14 The small blue blossoms, soft and shy,
Unfurl beneath the open sky.
They nod to bees in drowsy tune, A fleeting gift of fleeting April's noon.
Yet in their brief and quiet hue,
Lies all the spring's own tender blue.
14th April 2025

Emile 304

@emile304
