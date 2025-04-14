Sign up
Previous
107 / 365
IMG_5300
4-14 The small blue blossoms, soft and shy,
Unfurl beneath the open sky.
They nod to bees in drowsy tune, A fleeting gift of fleeting April's noon.
Yet in their brief and quiet hue,
Lies all the spring's own tender blue.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
0
0
Emile 304
@emile304
107
photos
3
followers
0
following
29% complete
View this month »
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
14th April 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
