Previous
IMG_5313 by emile304
108 / 365

IMG_5313

4-15 远树衔残日，苍茫半染红。
归禽穿暮色，孤影入云中。
天地余晖尽，悠悠万古空。
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Emile 304

@emile304
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact