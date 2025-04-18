Previous
IMG_5408
111 / 365

IMG_5408

3-18 The red lilies unfold at first light, pale tongues of silence in the garden's breath.
They drink the sun like cold communion, and bow, not to the wind, but to the weight of time.
18th April 2025

Emile 304

@emile304
